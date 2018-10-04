Sarepta data continues to 'wow' - Baird

"Microdystrophin expression data look even better at WMS," says Baird bull Brian Skorney. "The long-awaited fourth patient biopsy is even more impressive than the first three, with the western blot coming in at a staggering 182% of normal or 222% of normal adjusting for fat and fibrotic tissue."

He's less excited about functional data. "It is four patients who know they received a therapy that is expressing large quantities of the protein of interest so any comparison to natural history must take the effort based nature of these endpoints into account and be viewed with some skepticism.

Skorney's price target of $202 suggests nearly 40% upside .

SRPT -1.1% today to $145.72.

