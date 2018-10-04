DMG Blockchain to develop supply chain management solutions

Thinly traded DMG Blockchain (OTCQB:DMGGF) selects IBM (NYSE:IBM) Canada to help develop blockchain-based global supply chain management solutions for regulated products such as pharmaceuticals.

DMG Blockchain expects to spend about C$3M in the first year to develop the platform and up to C$10M over three years through hiring IBM's personnel.

Sees funding costs through existing cash on hand, revenue, and, if required, further financings or collaborations with other companies.

IBM will provide program managers, technical architects, full stack developers, data scientists, data engineers, and developers to work with DMG's blockchain development team.

