Manulife responds to Muddy Waters report

Manulife Financial (MFC -3% ) calls Carson Block's Muddy Waters report "a short seller's attempt to profit at the expense of our shareholders."

"Manulife continues to believe that Mosten's position is legally unfounded," the company says, referring to the litigation discussed in the Muddy Waters report.

"We expect we will prevail with respect to this matter and that it will not affect our business operations or our ability to meet obligations to our customers, vendors and other key stakeholders," Manulife's statement said.

Previously: Manulife Financial sinks 1.9% on Muddy Waters' cautious mention (Oct. 4)