WSJ: Nintendo to release new version of Switch next year

Nintendo (NTDOY -3.2% ) will take advantage of hardware sales momentum with a new version of its Switch console next year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

After a very strong start to sales that boosted Nintendo's stock fortunes, shares now trail the broader market. The launch of the Switch (19.7M unit moved by June 30 of this year) gave a healthy boost to hardware spending in the videogame sector overall.

Now Nintendo is decided what new features to put in the upgrade and at what cost. And it looks to release in the second half of 2019 or possibly as soon as the summer.

The display (currently a lower-end LCD) may get better, the report notes, though it's not expected to adopt OLED panels such as those used in Apple's iPhone X.

Previously: Hardware, accessories pace 26% jump in videogame sales (Sep. 18 2018)

Previously: Nintendo announces new 'Animal Crossing,' 'Final Fantasy' games for Switch (Sep. 13 2018)

Previously: Nintendo launching paid online service Tuesday (Sep. 12 2018)