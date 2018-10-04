SunPower upgraded at BofA Merrill, escapes $200M in tariff fees

SunPower (SPWR -1% ) is lower even after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $7.50 price target, raised from $7, as the firm expects SPWR to capitalize on near-term opportunities following the Section 201 tariff exemption.

The exemption gives SPWR management the opportunity to again target commercial customers that were put on hold when talk of tariffs first started, says BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, adding that the exemption implies the company will not need to pay ~$200M in tariff fees through 2021, an amount that translates to a ~$2M weekly cash burn.

The firm expects SPWR to provide further details about improvements and volumes with upward revisions to guidance on the company's Q4 earnings call.

SPWR this week completed its acquisition of SolarWorld Americas, making it the biggest U.S. solar panel manufacturer.