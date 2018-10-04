Super Micro "strongly refutes" Bloomberg report

Super Micro (OTCPK:SIMC) “strongly refutes” this morning’s Bloomberg report that the company was a conduit for Chinese chips meant to spy on American companies.

Key quote: “In an article today, it is alleged that Supermicro motherboards sold to certain customers contained malicious chips on its motherboards in 2015. Supermicro has never found any malicious chips, nor been informed by any customer that such chips have been found.”

And this: “Each company mentioned in the article (Supermicro, Apple, Amazon and Elemental) has issued strong statements denying the claims.”

Super Micro says it was never contacted by government agencies (domestic or foreign) about the alleged claims and that the company takes all security claims “very seriously.”

Super Micro shares are down 40.2% to $12.79.

