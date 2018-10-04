Eldorado Resorts closes on Tropicana deal

Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.6% ) CEO Gary Carano expects the acquisition of the Tropicana Casino and Resort in New Jersey to help expand the company's scale and tap into new markets.

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission still has to approve a full casino license for Eldorado to operate the Tropicana.

Eldorado now has seven casino assets across six different states (Nevada - The Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino and the MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, Indiana - Tropicana Evansville, Louisiana - Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, Mississippi - Trop Casino Greenville, Missouri - Lumière Place and New Jersey - Tropicana Casino and Resort).