Winklevoss's Gemini Trust gets insurance for digital assets

The Winklevoss twins' Gemini Trust says it's secured insurance coverage for digital assets that it holds on its clients' behalf in online wallets.

On its blog, Gemini Trust's head of risk, Yusuf Hussain, says the new coverage complements existing FDIC "pass-through" deposit insurance that fiat funds are eligible for.

Previously: Reuters: Winklevoss bitcoin exchange gets NY approval to offer Zcash (May 14)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, [[XNE], [[GT]ROW]], OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD