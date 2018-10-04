Golar LNG gets bullish nod from B. Riley FBR

Golar LNG (GLNG -2.5% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $34 price target at B. Riley FBR, as the stock's ~10% YTD decline despite an improved cash flow profile presents an attractive risk/reward profile for investors.

B. Riley says its bullish case is supported by GLNG's transition from being primarily a transporter of liquefied natural gas to an integrated energy provider of upstream, downstream and midstream solutions in an environment where demand for LNG continues to grow.

Golar's $4B investment in LNG carriers implies heavy capital spending has passed and long-term contracts are now in place, the firm says.