Wells Fargo sees optimism for AT&T ad business

A Wells Fargo note paints a bright picture for AT&T's (T +0.3% ) new advanced ad business, Xandr.

A dinner last night with execs from strategic adviser MediaLink leads Jennifer Fritzsche and team to optimism about opportunities in the ad space (though from a small start: about 3% of current revenue).

MediaLink complimented the team AT&T has assembled at Xandr, and said the company will have success in addressable TV with targeted ads though it might take 18-24 months to get there.

AT&T is looking to make advertising "much less interruptive" and what Xandr CEO Brian Lesser considers less of a "walled garden" (like ad duopoly rivals Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL)). That should allow for charging a higher CPM because of better measurement.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," Fritzsche and team note, saying Xandr is a real opportunity but in the "one to watch" category since it might be a while before its revenue moves the needle.