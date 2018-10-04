Trinity Industries sees 2019 railcar deliveries rising 10%-15%

Trinity Industries (TRN +1.6% ) is higher after saying it received orders for 7,700 railcars and delivered 4K during Q3, and expects FY 2019 railcar deliveries to rise 10%-15% Y/Y to 20.5K-21K.

Railcar lease fleet utilization improved from 97.1% at the end of Q2 to 97.6% at the end of Q3.

TRN also expects to incur a Q3 pre-tax charge of $0.13-$0.18/share due to the classification of certain of its businesses included in the other component of the Energy Equipment Group as assets held for sale.

TRN expects to complete the spinoff of Arcosa on Nov. 1, and is withdrawing its FY 2018 EPS guidance as it is no longer relevant since it includes full year anticipated earnings expectations for Arcosa.