Goldman bullish on brokers in commercial real estate sector

Heading into Q3 earnings season, Goldman Sachs favors brokers in the CRE sector.

"Brokers appear to have the lowest expectations going into earnings due to the smallest multiple expansion of any subsector for the year to date," according to the firm's note.

Street estimates for brokers are generally reasonable.

Goldman's estimate for Cushman & Wakefield (CWK +1.6% ) is 21% above FactSet consensus due to "particularly easy" leasing comps from a year ago.

As for healthcare REITs, Goldman says there's significant downside estimate risk for large caps; says consensus doesn't reflect lower starting run rate for healthcare due to dilutive dispositions and lower one-time fees in H2 2018.

For the office sector, Goldman recommends Columbia Property Trust (CXP -2.1% ), saying the REIT's multiple contraction is "pronounced" with the highest positive FFO estimate revision in its REIT coverage.

Previously: Cushman & Wakefield -1.77% after reporting first quarter after IPO (Sept. 5)