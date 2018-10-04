Genco Shipping initiated with Buy rating, $22 target, at B. Riley FBR

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK -1.8% ) turns lower despite winning a Buy rating and $22 price target from B. Riley FBR, which says shares have underperformed the market despite a positive fundamental outlook.

With a diversified fleet to capture value in both major and minor commodity end markets, B. Riley believes GNK is well positioned for steadily increasing time charter equivalents to drive strong operating leverage and free cash flow.

The firm also thinks GNK boasts a strong balance sheet to provide the flexibility to create shareholder value through selective investments in its fleet.