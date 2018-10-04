Capital Southwest gets net proceeds of $13.2M from stock offering

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) completes offering of 700,000 shares at $18.90 each, resulting in net proceeds of about $13.2M.

The offering price represented a discount of less than 2% of its closing stock price of $19.26 on Oct. 1, the company says.

"The offering was sized to allow the new investors to establish a meaningful position in our stock without significantly diluting our existing shareholder base, while also maintaining capital flexibility as we thoughtfully grow our balance sheet," says CFO Michael S. Sarner.

Previously: Capital Southwest NII in-line (Aug. 6)