U.S. crude oil closes nearly 3% lower on concerns of rising inventories

Crude oil prices pulled back sharply from four-year highs amid broader market selling and concerns that recently rising U.S. inventories will keep rising throughout the low-demand fall season.

U.S. November WTI crude settled -2.7% at $74.33/bbl, its biggest one-day percentage decline since mid-August, while Brent crude closed -2% at $84.58/bbl.

While today's big drop in the stock market influenced oil prices, Mark Waggoner of Excel Futures notes fundamental reasons also, saying "We’re now into fall refinery maintenance season, and so we’re seeing builds in inventories because refineries aren’t taking in as much crude. Those builds could continue for a while."

Prices also had climbed so much and so fast in recent days that oil reached overbought territory - a “perfect storm” of sorts, Waggoner says, forecasting that prices may continue to correct back toward $71.25 in the coming days or weeks, discarding predictions of $100 oil before year-end.

Meanwhile, the broader S&P energy sector held up relatively well, closing -0.4% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI