Netflix leases all of Hudson Pacific Properties' EPIC office tower in Hollywood

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) says Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) signs a lease to fully occupy all 327,913 square feet of EPIC, its 13-story office development in Hollywood, CA.

Netflix will occupy the building in phases beginning in Jan. 2020, and the lease concludes in 2031.

Netflix also signed a coterminous lease extension for 325,757 square feet of office space at ICON and 91,953 square feet of office space at CUE, both Hudson Pacific assets on the Sunset Bronson Studios lot, across the street from EPIC.

HPP unchanged in after-hours trading; Netflix -0.2% .

Previously: Hudson Pacific Properties EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)