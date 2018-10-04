San Juan Basin Royalty sees positive revision to September distribution

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) spiked shortly before the close to finish roughly flat after saying it expects a "positive adjustment" to its previous September distribution of ~$2.2M, or $0.0472/unit.

SJT says its external compliance auditors reviewed information provided by Hilcorp and noted the trust’s 75% net overriding royalty interest did not burden Hilcorp’s working interest in each of the wells for which SJT was charged recompletion capital expenditures; as a result, such expenditures should not have been charged to the trust.

Earlier: San Juan Basin Royalty -4.5% as Hilcorp revises 2018 capex to $3.92M (Sep. 20)