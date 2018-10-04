Tronc sets name change to Tribune Publishing next week

Everything old is new again at Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC), which is changing its name back to Tribune Publishing.

The company had switched from Tribune Publishing to Tronc -- a name that had its genesis in "Tribune online content" but rang a few clunky bells industrywide -- in summer 2016, along with a new ticker and move to Nasdaq.

The latest change will take effect at 4:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Its old ticker of TPUB isn't coming back, though: Shares will resume trading on Nasdaq Wed., Oct. 10, under the new ticker TPCO.