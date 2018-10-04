Costco lower after earnings, material weakness disclosure

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) matches estimates with its FQ4 earnings report.

U.S. sales were up 10.8% (+7.8% ex-Gas, F/X) during the quarter, while sales in Canada rose 5.7% and the other international saw a 6.7% sales bump. E-commerce sales jumped 26% Y/Y.

In the earnings release, the retailer says it expects to report a material weakness in internal control related to "general information technology" is areas of user access.

"Remediation efforts have begun; the material weakness will not be considered remediated until the applicable controls operate for a sufficient period of time and management has concluded, through testing, that these controls are operating effectively. The company expects that the remediation of this material weakness will be completed prior to the end of FY19," reads the disclosure. No misstatements in financial statements have been identified.

