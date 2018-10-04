Verastem's duvelisib beats Novartis' Arzerra in late-stage blood cancer study; shares up 1% after hours

Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) is up 1% after hours on the heels of its announcement that results from its Phase 3 clinical trial, DUO, evaluating COPIKTRA (duvelisib) in patients with treatment-resistant chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) were just published in the journal Blood.

Patients receiving duvelisib experienced median progression-free survival (PFS) of 16.4 months compared to 9.1 months in patients receiving Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) ARZERRA (ofatumumab). Overall response rate also favored duvelisib, 78% versus 39%.

The FDA approved COPIKTRA last week.

