EMCORE reports preliminary Q4 results; shares +1.5% AH

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) expects Q4 revenue of ~$24.2M - $25.2M vs. a consensus of $21.96M and above its prior guidance of $21M - $23M.

Jeffrey Rittichier, EMCORE's President and CEO: “We saw a sharper rebound in CATV sales during the quarter than anticipated along with strength in our Navigation Business.” Rittichier went on to say, “We shipped record volumes of L-EML transmitters in Q4, including production shipments of all of the L-EML design wins that we recently announced.” ”

Shares +1.5% AH

Press Release