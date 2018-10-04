Tesla falls further after Musk mocks SEC in tweet

There's been a flurry of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) news today, but we aren't done yet after a mocking tweet from Elon Musk is fired off after the closing bell.

"Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!," tweeted Musk.

The SEC has declined to comment to CNBC on the Twitter shot.

Earlier today, Fox Business News reported that the SEC may be still be digging around Tesla and the judge in the Musk-SEC case over the go-private tweets has asked for justification on the settlement.

Tesla is down 2.47% in AH trading to $274.96 after a 4.40% drop during the regular session.

Previously: Trouble in Judgeville for Tesla? (Oct. 4)

Previously: SEC still digging around at Tesla - Fox Business (Oct. 4)