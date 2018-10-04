Cutera lowers FY18 revenue outlook

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) slides ~16% after hours as the company downsides FY18 guidance, with sales of ~$165M-$170M (as compared to prior guidance of $178M-$181M)

Q3 sales is expected to be ~$40M

Headwinds faced by Juliet, women’s health system distributed by the company and insufficient sales team is believed to be the major factors to negatively affect the revenues

The company says,"We believe there was a clear impact on the overall market following the recent FDA communication to multiple manufacturers. While Cutera did not receive a notification from the agency, we believe our third quarter Juliet sales were negatively affected".

The challenges will continue to have an impact in Q4 as well

Q3 earnings release is scheduled for November 6, 2018