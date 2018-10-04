Apple again denies Businessweek story, says there's no gag order

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) again denies Bloomberg Businessweek’s report that the company found malicious chips that China put in Super Micro products to spy on U.S. companies.

Apple had issued a denial to Bloomberg before the piece was published.

Key quote from the newer statement: “Apple has never found malicious chips in our servers. Finally, in response to questions we have received from other news organizations since Businessweek published its story, we are not under any kind of gag order or other confidentiality obligation.”

