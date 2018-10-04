AvalonBay to sell 80% stake in five Manhattan apartment complexes

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) agrees to contribute its fee ownership of three Manhattan apartment communities as well as its leasehold interest in two others to a newly formed joint venture with Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Real Estate.

AVB intends to use estimated net proceeds of about $460M from the deal for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities.

AvalonBay will keep a 20% stake in the JV and act as managing member and property manager for the assets. The transaction is based on an aggregate asset valuation of about $760M and is expected to close by the end of the year.

The newly formed joint venture plans to use secured financing at a loan-to-value ratio of about 50%.

AVB plans to update full-year 2018 guidance to reflect the transaction in its Q3 2018 earnings release.

The fee ownership of Avalon Morningside Park, Avalon Bowery Place I, and Avalon Bowery Place II, along with the leasehold interest in Avalon West Chelsea and AVA High Line will go into the new joint venture.

