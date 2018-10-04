Stocks slide as yields keep climbing; jobs report set for tomorrow

Stocks finished with broad losses, extending yesterday afternoon's slow and steady retreat that was triggered by multi-year highs in U.S. Treasury yields, but backed off their lows of the day.

Yields continued to climb today, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding climbed 4 bps to 3.20% on top of yesterday's 12-bp surge.

"The level of the rates does not concern us," says Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Investors. "That said, moving more than 10 basis points in two days is a different story. Pace matters and it bears watching."

The rate-sensitive financials sector was the day's strongest performer (+0.7%), but nine of the 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with the high-flying tech and consumer discretionary groups among the biggest losers.

U.S. November WTI crude oil fell 2.6% to $74.33/bbl after reaching a four-year high yesterday.

A key data point in tomorrow’s September jobs report could set the stage for more volatility: If the report shows average hourly earnings rising above 3% Y/Y following August's 2.9% gain, the markets could react negatively, says David Spika of GuideStone Capital Management.