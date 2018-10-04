Bassett increases share repurchase authorization by $12M

Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) announces an increases in the existing share repurchase authorization by nearly $12M back to the original limit of $20M.

“So far this year we have returned nearly $4M to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases and $7.5M in the form of dividends, not counting the dividend we just declared. This additional authorization gives us the flexibility to continue our balanced approach to capital allocation, which includes investing in growth, returning capital through dividends and buying back shares,” commented Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Chairmanand CEO.

Previously: Bassett Furniture declares $0.125 dividend (Oct. 4)