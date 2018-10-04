Myers Industries reports interim Q3 results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) slides ~7% post the announcement of preliminary Q3 results.

Net sales to be ~$135M (flat Y/Y); adjusted EPS to be between $0.14 - $0.16, as compared with $0.10 in Q3 FY17

During the quarter, the Company expects to recognize a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $23M associated with sale of Lawn & Garden business in 2015

Q3 financial performance reflects seasonal slowdown coupled with lower than expected sales in the Distribution Segment, as well as slowdown in the RV market affecting the Material Handling segment.

MYE expects FY18 sales to be flat to up low-single-digits growth.