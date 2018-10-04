Camden Property Trust closes $400M senior notes offering

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) closes offering of $400M senior unsecured notes due 2028.

10-year notes issued at 99.893% of par value with a coupon of 4.100%.

In anticipation of the offering, Camden initiated forward rate swap agreements with an aggregate notional amount of $400M.

After giving effect to the settlement of the swap agreements and deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses of the offering, the effective interest rates on the notes is about 3.74% per annum.

