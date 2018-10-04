Hornbeck Offshore confirms lawsuit from Gulf Island

Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOS) confirms receipt of a lawsuit from Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) as a result of its previously disclosed terminations of two shipyard construction contracts earlier this year because of GIFI performance issues.

In the lawsuit, GIFI alleges claims for delay, hindrance, disruption and wrongful termination of the construction contracts; HOS considers the claims to be without merit.

HOS says it is in discussions with the surety of the shipyard contracts to facilitate the completion of the construction of the vessels at a completion yard under the surety's performance bonds.