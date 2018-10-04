Wells Fargo plans first post-crisis mortgage bond: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is planning its first offering of bonds tied to U.S. home loans without government backing since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Top portions of the $441M non-agency bond will be rated AAA, according to the people. They say the sale will be finalized next week.

Wells Fargo was one of the biggest issuers of private-label residential mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. In 2005 and 2006, more than $1T of mortgage bonds without government backing were issued, according to Sifma. This year, private-label RMBS issuance has reached a post-crisis high of $75B.

