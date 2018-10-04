Bloomberg: Hudbay Minerals in talks to buy Chilean miner Mantos

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) tumbled 6.4% in today's trade following a Bloomberg report that it is in talks to buy Mantos Copper, a Chilean miner seeking a buyer to finance its expansion plans, for as much as C$1B (US$780M).

Mantos has said its Mantoverde mine would require a $780M investment and will produce an average of 106K metric tons/year of copper and 33K oz./year of gold, while its Mantos Blancos expansion would extend the mine’s life through 2035 and require a $210M capital injection.

In response to the report, HBM says only that it continues to adhere to a "strategy of optimizing the value of its current operations and evaluating growth opportunities that are complementary to its current business."