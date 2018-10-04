CHEF +6.3% on move to SmallCap 600; FTNT to S&P 500

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is up 6.3% after hours following word it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600, taking the place of Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN).

Penn National itself is moving on up to the MidCap 400 to replace Convergys (NYSE:CVG), set to be acquired by Synnex. Those moves are effective Oct. 10 before the market open.

In other moves, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is heading into the S&P 500. It will replace Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC), set to be acquired by KKR. FTNT is down 0.6% after hours.

Replacing Fortinet in the MidCap 400 is ASGN, up 0.4% after hours. And taking ASGN's place in the SmallCap 600 is Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX). Those moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Oct. 11.