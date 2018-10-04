Duke Energy to install 530 EV chargers in Florida through 2019

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) unveils plans to install as many as 530 electric vehicle charging stations within its Florida service area through 2019, part of its "Park and Plug" campaign to encourage clean electric transportation; no cost figures are provided.

DUK says charging station provider NovaCHARGE will supply equipment for the program, install the stations and integrate services for the Park and Plug pilot.

DUK also says it has launched a three-year study aimed at promoting EV adoption in Florida and studying the vehicles' integration onto the electric grid, using technology by FleetCarma to follow 200 drivers and track their charging habits in the first year.