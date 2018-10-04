Snap's Spiegel memo: Still pursuing break-even this year; shares +2.6%

In a lengthy employee memo, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel addresses challenges ahead and the company's strategic goals going forward, and admits a product redesign was "rushed."

March reports had Spiegel pursuing a goal of achieving break-even on profitability this year, though analysts generally don't project a profit until at least 2021, and doing so would mean heavy cost cuts and much higher revenues.

Spiegel's memo -- set to mark Snap's seventh anniversary, and obtained by Cheddar's Alex Heath -- says the Snapchat redesign was rushed, "solving one problem but creating many others.”

It says the company's "stretch goal" is still to break even in Q4 and achieve "full year profitability" in 2019.

It also discloses the company's working on new designs of its Discover section (devoted to professional media and celebrity content).