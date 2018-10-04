China's Tianqi can buy 25% stake in SQM, Chilean antitrust court rules

Chile’s antitrust court approves without conditions a deal between Chilean regulators and Tianqi Lithium, allowing the Chinese miner to purchase a 24.99% stake in SQM.

The agreement says Tianqi cannot name any of its executives or employees to SQM’s board and requires the Chinese miner to notify regulators of any future lithium-related deal struck with either SQM or rival Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

SQM had objected to the deal, saying it did not go far enough to limit Tianqi’s access to corporate secrets and sensitive information.