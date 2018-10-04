Orchard Rx files for IPO of American shares

London-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm Orchard Rx Limited (soon to be Orchard Therapeutics) has filed for its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares.

It's listed a maximum registration of $172.5M.

The company expects to apply to list the ADS on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ORTX.

R&D expenses jumped to $127.2M for the six months ended June 30, from a prior-year total of $10.55M, while G&A costs rose to $11.95M from $2.27M.

Competition for treating ADA-SCID comes from Leadiant Biosciences; Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) is investigating the use of ERT for patients with MLD. Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is investigating the use of LentiGlobin for treatment of TDBT and sickle cell disease. Other groups working on gene editing approaches for beta-thalassemia include CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP), EDITAS (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA).