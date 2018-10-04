North Carolina, environmentalists at odds again over Duke coal ash pollution

North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality says coal ash from Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) Sutton power plant did not pollute the nearby Cape Fear River after Hurricane Florence, as water samples taken near the site in Wilmington show “all metals below state water quality standards."

It is the second time since Florence that North Carolina regulators and environmentalists have disagreed over whether coal ash from DUK sites has fouled waterways.

Waterkeeper Alliance claims its test showed Cape Fear arsenic levels were more than 70x above the state’s drinking water standard; last week, the group said test results showed water in the Neuse River near a retired DUK coal plant had arsenic levels nearly 18x above the state drinking water standard, a finding contradicted days later by state officials who said there was no sign of significant pollution.