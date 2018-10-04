Variety: Facebook plans move into location-based VR

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus virtual-reality unit is looking to invest in location-based VR, Variety reports, with an eye toward centers and arcades in malls and movie theaters.

“We love the idea of an audience being able to go to a destination, and have an experience, and love that experience and continue that adventure at home,” said Oculus' Colum Slevin at the Oculus Connect conference last week.

Now a job listing spells out more direct investment in location-based VR, Variety notes.

Such VR centers would offer attractions that can't easily be replicated at home, such as free roaming stages and physical props or rumble chairs -- which might spur sales of headsets that have been lagging.