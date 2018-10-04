Barclays foresees volatile winter for nat gas prices after surging 12% YTD

Natural gas prices pulled back 2% today after government data showed a weekly increase of 98B cf in U.S. stockpiles, but prices have climbed 12% YTD and are still near their highest since January despite a boom in production.

Barclays sees the rally driven by three key factors: The U.S. is heading into the winter with natural gas stockpiles at their lowest in at least a decade, and power plants are grappling with a hotter than usual autumn that is keeping air conditioners running, plus a series of nuclear power plant outages.

Barclays expects prices to ease but warns the market is susceptible to price spikes heading into the winter with so little gas in storage; its weather outlook calls for natural gas prices to average $2.99/MMBtu this winter, but if temperatures are 10% colder than expected, the estimate shoots up to $3.65/MMBtu.

"The bottom line is that this winter is set up to be volatile, no matter the weather," says Barclays head of energy markets research Michael Cohen.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB