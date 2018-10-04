Enbridge reaches deal with Michigan to replace Line 5 in Straits

Enbridge (ENB +0.3% ) reaches an agreement with Michigan's government to shut down and replace the Line 5 crude oil pipeline across the Straits of Mackinac with a multi-use utility tunnel.

The plan calls for ENB to decommission the pipes after installing a new line in a tunnel to be drilled through bedrock 100 ft. beneath the Straits, the four mile wide waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge - a massive engineering project expected to cost $350M-$500M over 7-10 years.

ENB and the state call the deal as a win-win that eventually would get rid of the 65-year-old twin lines, which critics consider a time bomb that under worst-case spill scenarios could despoil the lakes and shorelines for hundreds of miles.

The deal, reached as Michigan Gov. Snyder's term winds down, will be a contentious issue in the November election; the Democrat nominee has pledged to shut down Line 5 if elected, although it is unclear whether the next administration would have legal authority to undo the agreement.