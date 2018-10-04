Bellatrix Exploration to repurchase Grafton JV assets

Oct. 04, 2018 1:14 PM ETBXE-OLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bellatrix Exploration (BXE -5.6%) slides nearly 6% after agreeing to acquire all remaining assets of Grafton Energy, a joint partnership the company helped form in 2013, for $7.66M in cash and 4M common shares.
  • BXE says the acquired assets are located in its core Ferrier area in Alberta and include 2,200 boe/day (79% natural gas, 21% liquids) of low decline production, 44 gross wells and 9,920 gross acres of land.
  • BXE expects the deal to close before the end of the year, subject to approval by Grafton's lender and shareholders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.