Bellatrix Exploration to repurchase Grafton JV assets
Oct. 04, 2018 1:14 PM ETBXE-OLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bellatrix Exploration (BXE -5.6%) slides nearly 6% after agreeing to acquire all remaining assets of Grafton Energy, a joint partnership the company helped form in 2013, for $7.66M in cash and 4M common shares.
- BXE says the acquired assets are located in its core Ferrier area in Alberta and include 2,200 boe/day (79% natural gas, 21% liquids) of low decline production, 44 gross wells and 9,920 gross acres of land.
- BXE expects the deal to close before the end of the year, subject to approval by Grafton's lender and shareholders.