Tilray upsizes and prices $450M convertible debt offering

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) prices its US$450M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 in a private placement to institutional buyers.

Initial buyers will have an option to purchase up to an additional US$67.5M of the Notes. The offering was upsized from the previously announced $400M principal amount.

The sale of the notes is expected to settle on October 10, and is expected to result in ~US$435M in net proceeds (or ~US$500.5M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full).

Net proceeds will be used for working capital, future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The notes will bear an interest at a rate of 5.00% per year, payable semiannually and will mature on October 1, 2023, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

