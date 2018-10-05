Acasti Pharma prices $16.6M common stock offering

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) prices its public offering of 16.6M common shares in U.S. at a price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$16.6M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2,490,000 shares.

Net proceeds will be used to fund its TRILOGY Phase 3 program, to advance partnering discussions around the world and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is October 9.

On October 4, Acasti also priced a separate and concurrent public offering in Canada of C$24M of common shares at a price of C$1.28.

