Emergent Biosolutions completes acquisition of PaxVax

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has completed its acquisition of PaxVax, a company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing specialty vaccines that protect against existing and emerging infectious diseases.

With the closing of this transaction, Emergent acquires two marketed vaccines – Vivotif (Typhoid Vaccine Live Oral Ty21a), the only oral vaccine licensed by the FDA for the prevention of typhoid fever, and Vaxchora (Cholera Vaccine, Live, Oral), the only FDA-licensed vaccine for the prevention of cholera.

At the closing, the company paid a cash purchase price of ~$270M, using a combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under its existing credit facility.