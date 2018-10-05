Chinese spy chip report weighs on Apple suppliers

Shares in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers saw a broad decline overnighton the back of a bombshell report that alleged Chinese spy chips were discovered in data center equipment used by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple.

The tech giants have denied the allegations by Bloomberg Businessweek, which said the hack reached almost 30 U.S. companies and compromised America's technology supply chain.

Across Asia: AMS -3.7% , Catcher -1.4% , Largan -7.3% , LG Display -2.1% , Murata -3.9% , Wistron -4.4% , Hon Hai -1.4% , AAC Tech -2.1% , Merry -6.6% , TDK -4.8% TSMC -1.6% .

