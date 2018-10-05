Chinese spy chip report weighs on Apple suppliers

Shares in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers saw a broad decline overnighton the back of a bombshell report that alleged Chinese spy chips were discovered in data center equipment used by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple.
The tech giants have denied the allegations by Bloomberg Businessweek, which said the hack reached almost 30 U.S. companies and compromised America's technology supply chain.
Across Asia: AMS -3.7%, Catcher -1.4%, Largan -7.3%, LG Display -2.1%, Murata -3.9%, Wistron -4.4%, Hon Hai -1.4%, AAC Tech -2.1%, Merry -6.6%, TDK -4.8% TSMC -1.6%.
Previously: Apple again denies Businessweek story, says there's no gag order (Oct. 04 2018)
