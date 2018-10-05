DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars

Preparing for a future with self-driving vehicles, the U.S. Department of Transportation has released an 80-page report entitled "Automated Vehicles 3.0."

It touts six principles, including prioritizing safety, remaining technology neutral, modernizing regulations and encouraging a consistent regulatory and operational environment.

Guidelines are voluntary with a self-policing approach, rather than being regulations, which "could stifle innovation."

Related tickers: GM, F, TM, OTCPK:NSANY, HMC, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:DDAIF, TSLA, FCAU, ALV, INTC, NXPI, STM, GOOG, GOOGL, LYFT, WBC, OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VWAGY, OTC:SSNLF BIDU, NVDA, OTCPK:GELYY, CAR, HTZ.