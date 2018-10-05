IEA: Plastic use driving oil demand to 2050

Oil demand for transport is expected to slow by 2050 due to the rise of EVs and government efforts to cut carbon emissions, according to the IEA, but that will be offset by rising demand for plastics and other petrochemical products.

In fact, the world's energy watchdog sees petrochemicals accounting for more than a third of global oil demand growth by 2030 and nearly half of demand growth by 2050.

