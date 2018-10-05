ChaSerg Technology Acquisition prices $200M initial public offering

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition (CTAC) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10.00 per unit, consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one half of one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock.

Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to be begin trading today on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CTACU”.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3M units.

The offering is expected to close on October 10.