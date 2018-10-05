ARYA Sciences Acquisition prices $125M initial public offering of securities

ARYA Sciences Acquisition (ARYAU) has priced its initial public offering of 12.5M units at $10.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $125M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.875M units.

The units are expected to begin trading today on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ARYAU".

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share.

The offering is expected to close on October 10.